Today’s Salute to Service is Marine volunteer Firefighter Brandon Meyer. Meyer has been with the Marine Fire Protection District for over a year, and has completed not only the Basic Operations training but the Emergency Medical training as well. Meyer was also named Firefighter of the Year in January.

