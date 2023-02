Today’s Salute to Service is to a just-joined-up probationary firefighter, Troy Stuckwisch.

Troy was recently sworn in as a probationary firefighter with the Marine Fire Protection District. Troy was sworn in during the January Marine meeting by Chief Bartlett.

Most departments are looking for volunteers!

Today’s Salute to Service is Troy Stuckwisch, Marine Fire Protection District.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville