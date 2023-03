Today’s Salute to Service is Assistant Chief Kerry Federer with the Highland Fire Department.

Federer recently received a service award for 40 years of service to his community. Thank you for four decades of caring for fellow residents.

Assistant Chief Kerry Federer Highland Fire Department, Today’s Salute to Service.

