Today’s Salute to Service is Mulberry Grove Volunteer Fire Fighter Curt Waters.

In 2022 Waters responded to over 125 calls, that’s more than 1 call every three days, an amazing amount of dedication to his community. Waters was also recognized as first responder of the year at the recent Mulberry Grove Fire Protection annual banquet.

