Today’s Salute to Service is volunteer Firefighter Robert Smith with the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District.

During 2022 Smith responded to over 100 calls and was recently awarded the Firefighter of the Year Award at Mulberry Grove.

Thank you to Robert Smith, today’s Salute to Service!

