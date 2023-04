Today’s Salute to Service is to Alan Bohnenstiehl volunteer fire fighter with the Marine Fire Department.

Alan recently retired after 30 years of service to his community, and was presented with a plaque at a recent fire district as a token of gratitude from his fellow volunteers.

Alan Bohnenstiehl, 30 years of service and today’s Salute to Service.

