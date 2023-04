Today’s Salute to Service is Captain Brad Menz with the Highland Fire Department.

Captain Menz recently retired after 3 decades of service to the department. The Highland Fire Department recently recognized Menz 30 years of service with a plaque in recognition.

Thank to volunteer fire fighter Brad Menz, today’s Salute to Service.

