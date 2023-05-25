Salute To Service: Sergeant Major Mark Busch

Today’s Salute to Service is Sergeant Major Mark Busch. Busch is retiring in June after serving his county for 39 years. During his time in the Army he’s served tours in Cuba, Iraq, Kuwait and numerous stateside assignments. Currently serving at Fort Hood in Texas, Busch has awarded the Meritorious Service, Army Commendation and Army Achievements medals during his almost four decades of service.

Here’s to wishing Sergeant Major Mark Busch a happy and healthy, well-deserved retirement.

