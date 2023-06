Today’s salute to service is volunteer fire fighter Peyton Simpson. Simpson volunteers with the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection district and in the spring completed the EMT program at Kaskaskia College.

Congratulations and thank you to today’s Salute to Service, Peyton Simpson of the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District!

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville