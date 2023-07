Today’s Salute to Service is former Vandalia Chief of Police Larry Eason. Eason served four years in the US Air Force, then joined the Illinois State Police in 1978. In 2006 he retired from the ISP and joined Vandalia and served as Chief of Police until 2013. Larry recently passed away earlier this year.

