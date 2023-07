Today’s Salute to Service is Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn. Nonn has served as the Madison County Coroner since 2000 and before that Nonn served with the Madison County Sheriff’s department for 26 years and reached the rank of Lieutenant. Nonn also served as a member of the Major Case Squad for 20 years. Today’s Salute to Service…Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville