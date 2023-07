Today’s Salute to Service is Marine Joe Hagen.

Hagen served in Korea in 1952 and 53 and was awarded the recently created Ambassador for Peace award from the Government of South Korea. Hagen was presented the award at a recent meeting of the Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174.

Marine Joe Hagen…Today’s Salute to Service.

