Salute To Service: Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks

Today’s Salute to Service is Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks. Brooks has a long history of service to his community that stared in 1979 as a dispatcher and corrections officer in Bond County. He was a sheriff’s deputy in Bond County from 1981 to 1990. He then served as chief of police in Germantown from 1990-1992. He returned to Bond County as a Greenville Patrolman from 1992 to 1996. Brooks continued to serve Greenville as a Police Sergeant from 1996 to his retirement in 2012.

Brooks was then elected coroner in 2012 and has continued as Bond County’s Coroner to this day.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville