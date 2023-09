Today’s Salute to Service is Walter Tarran, Fire Chief with Coffeen Fire Department. The Coffeen fire department recently celebrated their 70th anniversary, and Walter was recognized for his 40 years of service to the department and his community.

Thank you, Walter, and congratulations to the entire Coffeen Fire Department on 7 decades of dedication.

