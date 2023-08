Today’s Salute to Service is Collin Oglesby, Highland Fire Department. Oglesby served as a probationary firefighter before being sworn into as a City of Highland firefighter early in August.

Congratulations and Thank you to Collin Oglesby, Highland Fire Department.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville