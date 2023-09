Today’s Salute to Service is office Joel Bemis Greenville Police department. Bemis was sworn in as the newest member of the police department in August. Bemis graduated from GHS in 2018 and Kaskaskia College with an associate degree, and is attending Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy at SWIC.

