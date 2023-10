Today’s Salute to Service is former Vandalia Police Chief Bob McCart. Chief McCart served the Vandalia Community for over 40 years before retiring in 2007. McCart was a Patrolman, then Detective Sergeant, before being appointed as Chief of Police. Chief McCart recently passed away at the age of 84 surrounded by his family.

4 decades of service to his community, Vandalia Police Chief Bob McCart.

