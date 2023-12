Today’s Salute to Service is Andy Sharp volunteer firefighter with the Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Rescue and EMS. Sharp was recently promoted from Lieutenant to Captain.

Congratulations and thank you to Captain Andy Sharp, Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Rescue and EMS!

