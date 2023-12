Today’s Salute to Service if volunteer firefighter Steven Erwin. Erwin recently won the Rookie of the Year Award from the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Rescue and EMS. Volunteer departments are in constant need of new volunteers, contact your local department to see how you can help. And thank you to Today’s Salute to Service Steven Erwin Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Rescue and EMS.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville