Today’s Salute to Service is Jessica Sexton, Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Rescue and EMS. Sexton has 6 years of service including as EMS Director. Today’s Salute to Service EMS Jessica Sexton, Pocahontas old Ripley Fire Rescue and EMS.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville