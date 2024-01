Today’s Salute to Service is officer Jim Mullins Highland Police Department. Mullins joined the Highland PD in 2018 and was recently promoted to Corporal. Mullins promotion went into effect on Christmas Eve of 2023.

Congratulations and Thank you to Corporal Jim Mullins Highland Police Department.

