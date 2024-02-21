Salute To Service: Highland School Resource Officer Nathan Biggs

Today’s Salute to Service is Highland School Resource Officer Nathan Biggs.

Even though Officer Biggs is new to the role this year, he has jumped in with both feet. Officer Biggs has helped with presentations to educate staff and students, helped with fundraising, and developed the relationship with students that is critical to the success of a resource officer.

Today’s Salute to Service Officer Nathan Biggs Highland PD.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville