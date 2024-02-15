Today’s Salute to Service is to Jeff Sparky Benson, Greenville Fire Protection District.

Sparky spent 33 year serving his community with the Greenville Fire Protection District, joining as a volunteer in 1991, and prior to that, 15 years with the Shoal Creek Protection District. Benson served as a Firefighter, Rescue Squad member, Assistant Chief of Administration, and most recently, as a Fire Commissioner.

Benson recently passed away and is missed by all that knew him.

Thank you to Today’s Salute to Service Jeff Sparky Benson, Greenville Fire Protection District.

