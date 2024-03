Today’s Salute to Service is Kayla Pace volunteer firefighter for the Highland Fire Department. Pace recently was award the Top Rung award the department’s annual appreciation banquet, as the most improved firefighter in 2023.

Congratulations and thank you to Today’s Salute to Service Kayla Pace, Highland Fire Department!

