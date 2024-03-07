Today’s Salute to Service is Captain Shawn Hogg Highland-Pierron Fire Department.

Shawn was chosen to receive the Gold Star Award for 2023, a designation given to one member each year to recognize “above and beyond” contributions throughout the year, not only to the department but also fellow firefighters and the community as a whole.

Congratulations and Thank you to Today’s Salute to Service Captain Shawn Hogg Highland-Pierron Fire Department.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville