Today’s Salute to Service is Captain Zach Spengler, Highland Fire Department. Spengler recently received one of the two Chiefs Award for dedicated service and excellence in 2023 at the recently held Appreciation banquet.

Thank you and congratulations to Today’s Salute to Service Captain Zach Spengler Highland Fire Department!

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville