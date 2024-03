Today’s Salute to Service is Leah Stanfill Coffeen Fire Department. Stanfill recently completed her 1 year probationary period and her Emergency Medical Responder course.

Congratulations and thank you to today’s Salute to Service Firefighter Leah Stanfill, Coffeen Fire Department.

