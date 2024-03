Today’s Salute to Service is Lieutenant Alyssa Seegers City of Highland Fire Department. Seegers was the recipient of the Ignitor Award for bringing positive energy to the department in 2023 at the recent annual department appreciation banquet.

Congratulations and thank you to today’s Salute to Service Alyssa Seegers City of Highland Fire Department.

