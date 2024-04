Today’s Salute to Service is Dwight Volkmar Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District. Dwight was recently recognized for 40 years of service as a volunteer firefighter. Dwight is one of two current members that have been a volunteer since the inception of the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District. Thank you to today’s Salute to Service volunteer firefighter Dwight Volkmar!

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville