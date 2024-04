Today’s Salute to Service is the newest Firefighter for the City of Highland, Gavin Schlarmann. Gavin was sworn in recently after completing training.

Congratulations and thank you to Gavin Schlarmann today’s Salute to Service.

Many local fire departments need new volunteers, please consider joining if you can.

