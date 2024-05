Today’s Salute to Service is Captain John Schomaker, New Baden Fire Protection District.

John served his community for 40 years before his retirement around the beginning of the year.

Congratulations and Thank you to Today’s Salute to Service John Schomaker, New Baden Fire Department.

