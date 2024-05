Today’s Salute to Service is probationary volunteer firefighter Kaylee Putnam with the Coffeen Fire Protection District.

Recently Kaylee received a $1,000 scholarship that she is using towards her BOF Certification.

Many fire departments need new volunteers. Thank you to Kaylee Putnam for volunteering for her community, Today’s Salute to Service.

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville