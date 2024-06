Today’s Salute to Service is Greenville Police Department’s newest sergeant, Katelyn Lucia.

Katelyn has worked at the Greenville PD since 2020 and graduated from SIUE with a criminal justice degree in 2018.

Congratulations and thank you to Today’s Salute to Service sergeant Kately Lucia, Greenville Police Department!

Salute to Service on WGEL is proudly sponsored by…

Donnewald Distributing

L and B Flooring in Greenville