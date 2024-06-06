Salute To Service: Highland Police Officer Elijah Trujillo

Today’s Salute to Service is officer Elijah Trujillo with the Highland Police Department.

Trujillo is the newest member of the police department and comes from Texas. Officer Trujillo moved to our area to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice and raise a family. Before coming to the Highland Police Department, Officer Trujillo served as a football coach for the Highland Middle School and the Highland High School.

Today’s Salute To Service officer Elijah Trujillo Highland PD.

