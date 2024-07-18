Salute To Service: Assistant Chief Jeff Johnson, Highland Fire Department

Today’s Salute to Service is Assistant Chief Jeff Johnson Highland Fire Department.

Johnson is retiring after serving 38 years as a volunteer fire fighter, 8 years with Summerfield Fire Department and 30 with Highland. Chief Johnson will be remembered for his knowledge and his calm confident leadership in all situations.

Thank you and congratulations on your retirement to Assistant Chief Jeff Johnson Highland Fire Department and today’s Salute to Service.

