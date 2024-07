Today’s Salute to Service is Cody Durbin Litchfield Fire Department.

Cody was sworn in earlier in June as a probationary firefighter, accompanied by his wife and young daughter.

Thank you for serving your community, today’s Salute to Service volunteer firefighter Cody Durbin, Litchfield Fire Department.

