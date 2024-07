Today’s Salute to Service is Greenville Police Chief Brian Waugh. Waugh has been a police officer in Greenville for the last 7 years and was recently sworn in as Chief.

Thank you and best of luck as Chief of Greenville Police to Brian Waugh, today’s Salute to Service.

