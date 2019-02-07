7th Grade Volleyball Post-Season Underway

Post-season volleyball tournaments at the seventh grade level are underway.

Opening games were played Saturday in the Illinois Elementary School Association regionals.

Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas and Sorento played in the Ramsey Class 1A Regional. Mulberry Grove defeated Pocahontas in an opening round match, then lost to Belleville St. Teresa in the semifinals.

Sorento fell to Ramsey in its first regional match.

Greenville played in its own Class 3A regional. The Lady Blue Jays lost to Southwestern Piasa in an opening round match.

Staunton and Southwestern are playing for the regional championship.