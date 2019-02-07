A Great Season For GHS Cheerleaders

It was an outstanding competitive season for the Greenville High School cheerleading squad.

Last weekend, the GHS team advanced to the Illinois High School Association final 10 for the first time in school history. The Comets placed seventh in the small team division.

Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro was pleased her team’s performance.

The cheerleaders are Jaidyn Ackerman, Anne Ennen, Nevaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel, Kaylan Lile, Alli Jo Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall, Sophie Warchol, Nicole Blumer, Avery Cantrill, Abby Gebke, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner, Gracie Lindley and Lily Prater.

The Comet cheerleaders also placed fourth in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition.

Goldsboro is head coach and she is assisted by Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns.