An outstanding season for the Mulberry Grove Aces came to an end Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Odin Class 1A Regional.

The Odin Eagles edged the Aces 53-50.

The score was tied after one quarter and the Aces led by four at halftime. They were outscored 33 to 26 in the second half.

Coach Andrew Beckham’s Mulberry Grove team concludes the season with a 20-8 record.