All four seniors on the Greenville High School girls’ basketball team have been invited to play in the Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Classic, sponsored by Country Financial.

They are Ally Cantrill, Nancy Fritzsche, Madison Gerdes and Katie Hutchinson.

Lady Comets’ Coach Kolin Dothager said Hutchinson has decided not to play in the game.

The GHS girls will be on the East team.

The game will be played at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 24 at the Carlinville High School gym.