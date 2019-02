Playing at home Monday night, the Greenville Junior High volleyball teams lost to Pana.

The 8th grade Blue Jays fell 25-8, 25-8. Top scorers were Lilly Funneman and Ainsley Olson with 3 points apiece.

In 7th grade action, Greenville was defeated 25-4, 25-16. Abby Doty and Sydney Griffin had two points each.