Boys 2A Regionals Update

The semifinal opponent for the Greenville Comets was determined at the Southwestern Piasa Regional Monday night.

Litchfield rolled past Gillespie 49-37. The Comets play Litchfield at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Southwestern gym with the winner advancing to Friday’s championship game. The Greenville-Litchfield contest will be broadcast on WGEL.

In other Class 2A regional action Monday night, Carlyle beat Dupo 57-37, Staunton beat Southwestern 34-31 and Pana defeated Vandalia 76-57.

Class 1A results included Bunker Hill over Brussels 40-33, South Central over Christ Our Rock Lutheran 55-42 and White Hall over Raymond Lincolnwood 55-51.