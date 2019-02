Former Greenville Comet Lucas Carlson has started his college baseball career in fine fashion at Taylor University in Indiana.

The 6-4 lefty has appeared in four games for the Trojans, starting one. He has two victories and one save.

In 10 innings of work, Carlson has not allowed an earned run, has given up 5 hits and 7 walks, and has struck out 14 batters.

He is the son of Lynn and Donna Carlson of Greenville.