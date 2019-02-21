Comets Advance To Regional Championship

The Greenville Comets will play for the championship of the Southwestern Class 2A Regional.

Wednesday night, the Comets defeated Litchfield, 53-40, in a semifinal game.

The Comets never trailed, leading by 8 after one quarter and 19 at halftime. The lead grew to 24 during the third quarter, but Litchfield was able to cut the deficit to 7 with about two minutes to play.

The Comets kept the Panthers from getting closer by sinking free throws.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said the Comets’ fine first half was very important.

Brock Nelson led the GHS scoring attack with 16 points, while Chad Stearns has 12 and Isaac Green 9.

The Comets are now 19-12 for the season. They meet Alton Marquette at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional championship. The game is at Southwestern Piasa.

It will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.