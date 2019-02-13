Comets Are Conference Champions

The Greenville Comets repeated as South Central Conference champions with a come-from-behind win at Litchfield Tuesday night.

It was a 22-point turnaround in the second half as the Comets fell behind by 11 in the third quarter and rallied for a 65-54 victory.

The Comets are 8-0 in the conference with one game remaining. Litchfield was dealt its second league loss.

Coach Todd Cantrill told Jeff Leidel that hearing his team announced as conference champion sounds good, but the Comets still have more work to do, noting he would like to see a 9-0 conference record.

The Comets led most of the first half at Litchfield, but trailed by 6 at halftime, thanks to Sam Painters 16 points. Litchfield moved out to an 11- point lead midway through the third quarter, but the Comets got to within 6 at the quarter break. GHS outscored Litchfield 24-7 in the fourth quarter.

Painter was held to two points in the second half.

The Comets had three players in double figures. Brock Nelson led the way with 18 points, Chad Stearns finished with 17 and Isaac Green had 13. The Comets sank 9 three-point shots.

They are now 17-12 for the season. The final regular season game is Friday at home against Gillespie. It will be senior night.

Those bringing a canned good for the local food pantry will be admitted free to the game, courtesy of People’s State Bank.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.