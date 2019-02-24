Comets Drop Close Regional Championship Game

The Greenville Comets fell to Alton Marquette Friday night in the championship game of the Southwestern Class 2A Regional.

Marquette, now 29-3 for the season, slipped past the Comets 44-40.

After trailing by four after one quarter the Comets held a 13-8 advantage in the second quarter to lead 19-18 at halftime.

The Comets’ last lead was 23-22 with 5 minutes left in the third quarter.

They stayed close the rest of the game, trailing by one a couple of times early in the fourth quarter.

After Marquette opened up a 7-point lead, but the Comets were able to get to within two with 28 seconds to play. They got the ball back, but could not get closer.

Chad Stearns had 15 points for the Comets and Isaac Green put in 12 points.

Greenville ends its season with a 19-13 overall record and another South Central Conference championship.