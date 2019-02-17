Comets Undefeated In Conference

It was a happy senior night at the Greenville High School gymnasium Friday night, as the Greenville Comets defeated Gillespie 49-29.

Honored before the game were senior players Kaleb Ephron, Brock Nelson, Sam Barber, Grant McCullough, Chad Stearns, Drew Frey, Gaite Brauns, Brian Prater, and Hunter Gray, and team manager Maddie Wade.

The Comets never trailed against Gillespie, completing a sweep of the South Central Conference with a 9-0 record. They also went undefeated in the SCC last season.

Leading the Comets in scoring were Ephron with 10 points, Nelson with 9 and Frey with 8. McCullough was the leader in rebounds with 11. The Comets sank 9 three-point shots, three by Nelson.

GHS is 18-12 overall going into next week’s Class 2A regional at Southwestern Piasa. They play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of the Litchfield-Gillespie game.

WGEL will broadcast all Comet regional games.