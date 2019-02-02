Comets Win At Staunton

The Greenville Comets kept rolling in the South Central Conference with a 30-25 win at Staunton Friday night.

The difference in the low-scoring contest was the free throw line. The Comets sank 9 of 11 free throws while Staunton made its only free throw.

The Bulldogs scored the first 6 points of the game, then the Comets went on a 15-point run to erase the deficit and lead by 9. By halftime it was a seven point GHS margin.

Staunton came back quickly early in the third quarter to tie the score and it was 23-23 at the end of the period.

The Comets held Staunton to just two points in the fourth quarter while making 5 of 6 tosses from the free throw line.

Leading the winners on offense were Drew Frey and Chad Stearns with 9 points apiece.

The varsity Comets are now 5-0 and in first place in the conference. Overall, they are 14-10.

Greenville plays in the Benton Shootout Saturday. The Comets will battle Marion at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, the Comets will be at home against Southwestern Piasa.

Both games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.