Four Bond County Teams In 8th Grade Volleyball Regionals

Volleyball regionals will take place next week for eighth grade teams in the Illinois Elementary School Association.

Four Bond County teams will be in action.

Sorento is hosting a Class 1A regional and is seeded second among the five teams.

Play starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday with Mulberry Grove against Ramsey. Sorento battles Pocahontas in a semifinal match about 6 p.m., then the winner of the Mulberry Grove-Ramsey match will play top-seeded Morrisonville in the other semifinal match about 7 p.m.

The championship of the Sorento Regional will be determined at 6 p.m. March 7.

In Class 3A, Greenville’s 8th graders have been assigned to the Staunton Regional. The Lady Blue Jays play Gillespie at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

If they win, the Greenville girls will advance to the semifinals to face Staunton at 6 p.m. March 6. The regional title match is March 7 at Staunton.